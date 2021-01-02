Won't get COVID-19 vaccine as BJP govt cannot be trusted: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the dry run of coronavirus vaccine taking place in the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted".
"I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment. That too given by the Bharatiya Janata...
Amid the dry run of coronavirus vaccine taking place in the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted".