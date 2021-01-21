PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations in Kolkata on January 23, confirms PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations on January 23 to commemorate 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office. The PM will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates, the PMO said.The state unit of the BJP had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Kolkata on January 23.