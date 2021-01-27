Day after Delhi violence, it's business as usual for farmers at Singhu border

Most of the farmers protesting at Singhu Border for over two months against the Centre's farm laws were part of the tractor rally on Tuesday and claimed that "miscreants" at the behest of the Centre "sabotaged" the "peaceful" march. "Why would we discredit our movement with something like that happened yesterday in Delhi. The agents of BJP government were behind the violence who defied the directions of our leaders to strictly follow the pre-decided route," said Balwinder Singh from Ludhiana.