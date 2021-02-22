Narayanasamy trust vote: How Puducherry assembly speaker played pivotal role

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy, who lost the motion of confidence moved on the floor of the house earlier in the day, pinned his hopes on assembly speaker VP Sivakolundhu not allowing the three nominated BJP MLAs to cast their votes. Narayanasamy had claimed till the last moment that the opposition does not have the adequate numbers, and that the three nominated BJP MLAs did not have the power to vote in a floor test.