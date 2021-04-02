Raiding the opposition is BJP’s coping mechanism: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Election Commission hours after the poll body ordered repolling in Assam’s Ratabari after reports of EVMs in a BJP candidate’s car. The candidate, Krishnendu Paul, is a sitting MLA from Patharkandi. Acknowledging that there was a “violation of transport protocol,” the Commission, in a press statement released Friday morning, said that it has issued a show-cause notice to the Presiding Officer and also suspended him along with three other officers for the lapse.