Would urge states to rename night curfew as corona curfew; use it to create awareness: PM Modi
In his address to the CMs while holding a meeting over the surging Covid cases, PM Modi called on states enforcing night curfew to rename it as Covid curfew. "There is an intellectual debate that goes on like does corona come in night? The truth is that the world has accepted this experiment of night curfew. It is so because the curfew time reminds everyone that they are living in the era of coronavirus," said PM Modi.Full Article