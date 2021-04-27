Impose 14-day lockdown in Uttar Pradesh : Allahabad High Court
Published
The Allahabad High Court requested the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a two week lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis.Full Article
Supreme Court stayed yesterday's Allahabad High Court order, imposing lockdown in five cities in Uttar Pradesh, in what came as a..
Taking judicial notice of reported deaths of 135 teachers, shiksha mitras and investigators assigned panchayat election duty,..