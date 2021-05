India on Monday reported more than 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for the 12th day in a row and the daily death toll due to Covid-19 too continue to stay over 3,000 for the sixth consecutive day. While India's Covid-19 tally stands at 1.99 crore cases, total deaths have exceeded 2.18 lakh. India reported 3,68,147 new cases and 3,417 new deaths in the last 24 hours.