WHO warns against use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

A day after Goa's health minister Vishwajit Rane recommended Ivermectin to all above 18 to combat Covid in the state, the World Health Organisation on Tuesday has warned against its use. 'Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. @WHO recommends against the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 except within clinical trials,' Soumya Swaminathan, the global health body's chief scientist, said in a tweet.