Row erupts as Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes brief visit at PM’s meet, leaves early

A controversy broke out over PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaikunda for a review of Cyclone Yaas, with BJP and central government officials saying Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee virtually skipped the meeting after placing some papers in Modi’s hands, saying she had other engagements. The CM, however, said, “I told the PM to ‘please do whatever you feel is needed’ before taking his permission to leave. But we will probably not get anything at all.”