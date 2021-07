The receding trend of fresh cases continued as Saturday saw 42,941 new cases and 722 deaths. Except for Monday, which reports the lowest cases in most weeks, the case count was the lowest among all other days. Although deaths have not seen a similar decline, it has been over ten days since the toll breached the 1,000-mark. Among large states, Jharkhand’s data was yet to come in at the time of filing this report.