Calcutta high court severely indicts West Bengal govt in post-poll violence case

The Calcutta high court, while ordering on Thursday a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged murder and rape cases during post-poll violence in West Bengal, has severely indicted the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The high court observed the state government’s “lukewarm” response to the FIRs registered in the incidents of “grievous, serious and heinous” offences. In its order, the court has asked the CBI to file a report by six weeks.