Cyclone Gulab set to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha today

In a rare occurrence during September, a cyclone is set to hit the north Andhra-south Odisha coast on Sunday evening with expected wind speeds gusting up to 95kmph, the IMD has warned. The cyclone, christened ‘Gulab’, intensified from a deep depression over north Bay of Bengal on Saturday afternoon and is expected to make landfall by Sunday around Kalingapatnam, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, the India Meteorological Department said.

