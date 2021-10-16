Sonia Gandhi and her children want to retain full control over Congress: G-23 member on CWC meet
The G-23 (group of 23 dissenting senior Congress leaders) does not see any hope in the party’s revival after what its interim president Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday. Speaking to TOI, a senior G-23 member said what Sonia said did not mean anything and that the Nehru-Gandhi would keep a stranglehold on the Congress party.Full Article