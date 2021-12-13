Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project: How BJP is casting PM Modi in Hindu queen Ahilyabai Holkar's mould

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday, one more feather has been added to his cap about conservation of temples. While queen Ahilyabai Holkar is known as the greatest leader for constructing and conserving a large number of temples throughout the country in the 18th century, the BJP seeks to project PM Modi as the only Hindu leader in the modern times who comes close to her in this effort.