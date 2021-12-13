With 'Shivarchan', PM Narendra Modi to open Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor amid the chanting of 'Shivarchan' at sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the presence of 3000 religious, spiritual gurus, priests of southern Shaivism sects and other dignitaries, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other chief ministers of the BJP-governed states, on Monday.