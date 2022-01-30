Chhattisgarh police band plays 'Abide with me' on Martyr's day after the hymn was dropped from Beating the Retreat

Bhupesh Baghel government’s decision to establish a memorial for the soldiers and to organize an event to play Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Bhajans and hymn "Abide with me" comes in the backdrop of controversies merger of the eternal flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate in central Delhi with the one instituted at the National War Memorial in 2019 a few hundred meters away and dropping of “Abide with me” song from the Beating the Retreat Programme.