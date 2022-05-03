After Congress-PK talks failed, why Adhir Chowdhury may have to quit a post

The Congress's talks on the possible induction of election strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) may have fallen apart but it has certainly started implementing the recommendations prescribed by him for the party’s revival. On April 28, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath stepped down from his post of leader of opposition in the state assembly. Till then, he was holding two party posts - that of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader in the assembly.