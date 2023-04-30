Ahead of Bilawal trip, EAM again calls out Pakistan for terror support

IndiaTimes

Published

As Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto prepares to land in India for the SCO meeting in Goa, S Jaishankar again called out Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. Ahead of a likely bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Jaishankar said India had been trying to advance relations with all countries without seeking exclusivity and that China “falls in a somewhat different category because of the boundary dispute and the currently abnormal nature of our ties”.

