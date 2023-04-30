Ahead of Bilawal trip, EAM again calls out Pakistan for terror support

As Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto prepares to land in India for the SCO meeting in Goa, S Jaishankar again called out Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. Ahead of a likely bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Jaishankar said India had been trying to advance relations with all countries without seeking exclusivity and that China “falls in a somewhat different category because of the boundary dispute and the currently abnormal nature of our ties”.