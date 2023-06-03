Odisha 3-train mishap: No Kavach on route but experts differ on whether it could’ve averted tragedy

As a debate raged over whether Kavach, the indigenously-developed National Automatic Train Protection System, could have averted the tragic crash in Balasore, experts and officials remained divided in their opinion. Many experts say it wouldn’t have helped prevent the crash as Coromandel Express, running at more than 120 kmph, suddenly entered the loop line and there was not enough time for applying automatic brakes to avoid collision with the stationary goods train.