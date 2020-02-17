Last week, Samsung launched its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, new reports are suggesting that the company might be already preparing to launch... The Next Web Also reported by •Mashable •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Denis Fruneau Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/uB4cX8VsO7 9 minutes ago
Jim Carr Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/BNxbXh1bFQ https://t.co/q6TNyw09B9 14 minutes ago
Lucas Wyrsch Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/WbacDdKf5e 15 minutes ago