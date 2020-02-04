We need more colorful consoles like this pink Nintendo Switch Lite
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Nintendo announced this week a new color for the Nintendo Switch Lite, the first since the handheld launched, and it’s a lovely shade of coral-pink. While I had no intention of getting a new Switch that I don’t need, I admit this one color is making me question my own color preferences, but also why we don’t have more brightly colored consoles out there. A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020 Nintendo revealed the new color would…
