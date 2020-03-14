Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > How Italy is fighting its coronavirus isolation with music

How Italy is fighting its coronavirus isolation with music

Mashable Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Italy has been put on total lockdown. Originally contained to the north of the country — which has seen the worst of the outbreak — the restriction was extended to the entire country by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Lockdown means Italians cannot go out to concerts, football...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:48

 Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating after meetings at Westminster and Downing Street last week. Ahead of the budget announcement, the UK government has pledged to dedicate extra financial support to tackling the impact of...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.