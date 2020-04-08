Global  

Zoom sued by shareholder after security issues tanked its stock price

The Next Web Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Zoom sued by shareholder after security issues tanked its stock priceJust when it looked like Zoom‘s getting its act together, the company‘s troubles got bad to worse. Yesterday, one of its shareholders sued the company in the US for “overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted.” According to a report by Reuters, shareholder Michael Drieu said in the court filing that media coverage around these privacy issues tanked the company‘s stocks.  In the midst of general market chaos, the share price for Zoom Video, the company behind the app, skyrocketed from around $70 at the start of the year to an all-time high of $159.56…

