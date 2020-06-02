Global  

After Trump, Twitter hides Rep. Matt Gaetz’s tweet for glorifying violence

The Next Web Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Last week, Twitter hid US President Donald Trump’s tweet over threatening Minnesota protestors with military action. The social network has taken similar action to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s tweet that classified “Antifa as terrorists” and asked to “hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East” Several politicians and policy advocates asked the company to take the tweet down immediately. Before Twitter marked the tweet, it was retweeted over 12,000 times. Just like Trump’s tweet, this tweet hasn’t been removed from the platform because of its newsworthiness. In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said the tweet was in violation of the…

This story continues at The Next Web

News video: Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' 01:17

 Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence”.

Twitter flags tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz about wanting to 'hunt down' protesters, noting that it glorifies violence

· On Monday, Twitter flagged a tweet from Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida as "glorifying violence." · The platform turned off replies and likes on a tweet in which Gaetz suggested "hunting down" protesters.
Business Insider

'Hunt them down': Twitter adds warning label to Gaetz's tweet, saying it glorifies violence

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL., tweeted "Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?"
USATODAY.com


