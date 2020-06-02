Matt Gaetz: Twitter 'ought to look in the mirror' for inciting violence with Black Lives Matter, Antifa
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () (Natural News) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) charged that Twitter “ought to look” in the mirror when it comes to inciting violence when they host Antifa and violent Black Lives Matter organizers, according to a copy of his podcast, which Breitbart News exclusively obtained. (Article by Sean Moran republished from Breitbart.com) On Gaetz’s podcast, Hot Takes with...
he music industry is planning to turn off the music and hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people. Katie Johnston reports.