Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Gaetz: Twitter 'ought to look in the mirror' for inciting violence with Black Lives Matter, Antifa

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) charged that Twitter “ought to look” in the mirror when it comes to inciting violence when they host Antifa and violent Black Lives Matter organizers, according to a copy of his podcast, which Breitbart News exclusively obtained. (Article by Sean Moran republished from Breitbart.com) On Gaetz’s podcast, Hot Takes with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Music Industry Calls For Black Out Tuesday Amid Unrest

Music Industry Calls For Black Out Tuesday Amid Unrest 00:42

 he music industry is planning to turn off the music and hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Young people organize rally [Video]

Young people organize rally

There will be more protests of George Floyd's death, here in the metro.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:14Published
Philadelphia Gym Owner Spray-Paints 'Black Owned' On Building To Deter Looters [Video]

Philadelphia Gym Owner Spray-Paints 'Black Owned' On Building To Deter Looters

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this