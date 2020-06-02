Matt Gaetz: Twitter 'ought to look in the mirror' for inciting violence with Black Lives Matter, Antifa

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) charged that Twitter “ought to look” in the mirror when it comes to inciting violence when they host Antifa and violent Black Lives Matter organizers, according to a copy of his podcast, which Breitbart News exclusively obtained. (Article by Sean Moran republished from Breitbart.com) On Gaetz’s podcast, Hot Takes with... 👓 View full article

