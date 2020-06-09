'Bill & Ted Face the Music' gets its first totally radical trailer

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

When we last left Bill S. Preston, "Esquire" and "Ted" Theodore Logan in 1991, things seemed great. They'd righted wrongs, saved the day, and seemed well on their way to making the music that they knew, thanks to time travel, would one day unite all people in peace and harmony.



Well, that day apparently never arrived.



This... 👓 View full article

