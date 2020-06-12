Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor Muriel Bowser on how D.C.'s stunning Black Lives Matter mural came about

Mashable Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
By now, you'll have likely seen the stunning photos of Washington D.C.'s Black Lives Matter mural on a road leading up to the White House.

Amid nationwide protests after the police killing of George Floyd, a group of people were spotted painting the words "Black Lives Matter" in huge yellow letters across two blocks of 16th...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Mural Outside Dallas City Hall

Black Lives Matter Mural Outside Dallas City Hall 01:54

 Black Lives Matter Mural Outside Dallas City Hall

Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter activists chant in front of Minneapolis police station [Video]

Black Lives Matter activists chant in front of Minneapolis police station

Protesters chant "these racist cops have got to go" in downtown Minneapolis across from a barricaded police station on Thursday (June 11).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Scientists everywhere go on strike for Black Lives Matter [Video]

Scientists everywhere go on strike for Black Lives Matter

Here's what scientists around the world are doing to support the #BLM movement and eradicate racism within their field.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Hundreds turn out in Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest, caravan [Video]

Hundreds turn out in Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest, caravan

More than 500 protested in the suburbs Thursday evening, attending the Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest as a car and bike caravan brought in hundreds of people.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

'Black Lives Matter' mural painted in DC near the White House at direction of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser - reports

 The "Black Lives Matter" mural on 16th Street was commissioned by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in an area that has been the site of huge protests.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredJerusalem PostMediaiteReutersNPR

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Changes Street Name to Black Lives Matter Plaza

 Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city has renamed a street in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. Taking to social media on Friday,...
E! Online

DC activists say Dem mayor 'consistently on the wrong side' of Black Lives Matters issues

 Black Lives Matter D.C. slammed liberal Mayor Muriel Bowser for being “consistently on the wrong side of BLMDC history” and painting “Black Lives Matter”...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this