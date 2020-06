3 laptops that were already cheap, now on sale for $350 or less Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

*TL;DR: *Cheap laptops are now even cheaper with deals at Best Buy, Dell, and Acer. As of June 12, save up to $50 and find a laptop for $350 or less.



--------------------



Many lessons have been learned throughout this whole "can't leave our houses" thing. One of them is that you should always have a cheap laptop... 👓 View full article