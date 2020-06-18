Despite anti-China sentiment, Indians continue to download China-based apps



Related videos from verified sources Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip



Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 3 hours ago China-India Himalayan Border Clash Turns Deadly



NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese border defense troops had a deadly encounter last Monday that left at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead, according to the Times of India. The New.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:45 Published 11 hours ago 'Attack was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply': MoS Defence



The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 13 hours ago

