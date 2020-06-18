Despite anti-China sentiment, Indians continue to download China-based apps
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Amid tension at the border between India and China, Indians are heavily running social media campaigns to boycott Chinese goods and apps. So much so that a developer made an Android app called “Remove China Apps” to help people find apps originated in China, and remove them; Google later pulled the app down from the Play Store. However, data from the app analytics platform SensorTower suggests that Indians haven’t really stopped downloading China-based apps. A total of four apps appear in the top 15 downloaded apps from May 25 to June 14 including Bytedance-owned TikTok and Helo, Tencent’s PUBG Mobile battle…
