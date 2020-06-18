Global  

Despite anti-China sentiment, Indians continue to download China-based apps

The Next Web Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Amid tension at the border between India and China, Indians are heavily running social media campaigns to boycott Chinese goods and apps. So much so that a developer made an Android app called “Remove China Apps” to help people find apps originated in China, and remove them; Google later pulled the app down from the Play Store. However, data from the app analytics platform SensorTower suggests that Indians haven’t really stopped downloading China-based apps. A total of four apps appear in the top 15 downloaded apps from May 25 to June 14 including Bytedance-owned TikTok and Helo, Tencent’s PUBG Mobile battle…

Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China

India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China 02:30

 The incident follows rising tensions between the two Asian powers in the border area of the western Himalayas.

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip [Video]

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
China-India Himalayan Border Clash Turns Deadly [Video]

China-India Himalayan Border Clash Turns Deadly

NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese border defense troops had a deadly encounter last Monday that left at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead, according to the Times of India. The New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:45Published
'Attack was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply': MoS Defence [Video]

'Attack was pre-planned by China, Indian forces will give befitting reply': MoS Defence

The violent faceoff at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives was "pre-planned by China" and Indian forces will give a "befitting reply", said Minister of State (MoS) for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

