Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump finally wore a mask in public. Let's take the high road on this one.

Mashable Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Look. I don't like Donald Trump. There's evidence of that all over this very website. But I'm not going to razz him for finally putting on a damn mask.

Yes, the 45th president of the United States made his first public appearance in a protective mask on Saturday. It happened during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country

Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country 00:32

 The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci [Video]

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over. CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump shows up at news conference without a face mask after saying he'd wear one in 'tight' crowd

 Donald Trump has resisted wearing a face mask in public but told a television reporter on Wednesday he's open to wearing one in "a tight situation."
USATODAY.com

Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 1/2 years he’s served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American...
WorldNews

'Masks are good': Trump says he'd wear mask in small crowd but questions need for mandatory use

 Donald Trump has resisted wearing a face mask in public, but said he would wear one in "tight situation" where social distancing wasn't possible.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this