Ryan Reynolds launches a streaming service that just plays one movie

The Next Web Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds launches a streaming service that just plays one movieBrace yourself, Netflix, Disney+, etc. A new streaming service has come on to the scene. I don’t know about y’all, but I think we’ve got a real contender on our hands. If for some reason you haven’t heard, Hollywood polymath Ryan Reynolds today announced a new streaming service from Mint Mobile, because “every tech company needs a streaming service.” The new service carries just one movie — 2003’s Foolproof, Reynold’s classic heist film. I’m not even sure where to begin with this. I mean, I thought that, after the streaming wars, the concept of streaming could not be refined further,…

This story continues at The Next Web
