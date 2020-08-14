Ryan Reynolds launches a streaming service that just plays one movie Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Brace yourself, Netflix, Disney+, etc. A new streaming service has come on to the scene. I don’t know about y’all, but I think we’ve got a real contender on our hands. If for some reason you haven’t heard, Hollywood polymath Ryan Reynolds today announced a new streaming service from Mint Mobile, because “every tech company needs a streaming service.” The new service carries just one movie — 2003’s Foolproof, Reynold’s classic heist film. I’m not even sure where to begin with this. I mean, I thought that, after the streaming wars, the concept of streaming could not be refined further,…



