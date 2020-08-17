Global  
 

Trixie Mattel and Katya watching 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 is the best thing you'll see today

Mashable Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
"Dress for the murder you want to commit, not the one you already did."

Trixie Mattel nails the commentary on The Umbrella Academy Season 2 in the latest episode of Netflix' YouTube show I Like to Watch. Hosted with fellow RuPaul's Drag Race star Katya, the show is basically the two fierce drag queens watching and commentating...
