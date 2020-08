You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden



LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:39 Published 2 weeks ago Americans have been jamming out to these dance hits while in quarantine



Three in five Americans are boosting their moods after so much time at home with indoor dance parties and karaoke sessions, according to a new poll. Two in five have even embraced viral trends and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago Americans identify the telltale signs of a gamer



Over half of Americans think video games should be considered a part of the Olympics, according to new research.The survey looked at 2,000 Americans' opinions on video games and asked them to examine.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this