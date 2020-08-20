Elizabeth Warren hid some inspiring Easter eggs in her Democratic convention speech
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Senator Elizabeth Warren might have been one of the last candidates standing in the race for the Democratic nomination this year, but she showed up to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in full voice on night three of the Democratic National Convention.
Warren, a former teacher with "the energy of a mother of five boys who...
A San Francisco woman is getting a lot of attention for impassioned speech about her father, a Trump supporter, who died of COVID-19. Kristen Orkiza says she will vote for V.P. Joe Biden in her father's honor.