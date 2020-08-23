Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson is vengeance in the thrilling first trailer for 'The Batman'

Mashable Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Bat-fans, meet your new Batman.

At the DC FanDome virtual event Saturday, Warner Bros. unveiled the very first footage from Matt Reeves' The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Though Reeves warned that only around 25 percent of the film had been shot so far, there's enough in the teaser trailer to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Final Trailer [Video]

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:09Published
The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson [Video]

The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson

The Devil All The Time movie trailer HD - starring Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:45Published
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this