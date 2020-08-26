Global  
 

Stephen Colbert snores through the lowlights of the Republican National Convention's second night

Mashable Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
"To recap, last night was loud and alarming. Tonight was slow and boring."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert went to air live after the second night of the Republican National Convention, because you don't need a full day of script prep to point out that the remotely-staged event is a bleak snoozefest and then ram it home by...
News video: Highlights from Night 2 of the Republican National Convention

Highlights from Night 2 of the Republican National Convention 05:27

 The second night of the Republican National Convention was one that featured three Trumps not named Donald, and also had its share of controversy.

