Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Messenger Rooms get Zoom-like backgrounds, more mobile-friendly features

Mashable Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Facebook's Messenger Rooms, a group chat feature that allows you to connect up to 50 people in a video call, got an overhaul on mobile. 

Now, users can create, edit and manage their Rooms, and well as share and discover them, all in the Messenger app on their phones. Rooms you've joined, as well as the option to create a new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature [Video]

Facebook Messenger Rooms to roll out live streams feature

Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this