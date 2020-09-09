Global  
 

Xbox Game Pass is adding EA Play games to its lineup

The Next Web Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Microsoft today announced the impending addition of games from the EA Play subscription service to its own Xbox Game Pass. These new titles will be available to Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost. EA Play will join the Game Pass lineup “this holiday,” according to a Microsoft blog post – we assume that means sometime around the 10 November launch of the new Xbox Series S. The move adds more than 60 EA games to Microsoft’s 100+ existing Game Pass titles, including popular franchises such as Madden, The Sims, Battlefield, and Need For Speed. The extended catalog will be…

