Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations

The Next Web Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegationsNikola Corp’s founder and chairman Trevor Milton resigned voluntarily as fraud allegations continue to dog the embattled electric truck maker. In his resignation letter posted to Twitter, Milton signaled his intent to distance himself from his company, and promised to defend himself “against false allegations levied against me by outside detractors.” “I will be cheering from the sidelines with you. Your greatest fan,” Milton tweeted late Sunday night. I will be cheering from the sidelines with you. Your greatest fan. pic.twitter.com/IaYfZedYhK — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) September 21, 2020 Milton’s referencing a damning September 10 report released by short-selling crew Hindenburg Research…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Nvidia, Nikola, and Immunomedics Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Nvidia, Nikola, and Immunomedics Stock

Nvidia shares are popping on news it will acquire Softbank's Arm Holdings for $40 billion. The tech company has seen continued success amid the pandemic with the growth of gaming and work-from-home...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:56Published
Popular delivery robot had to be rescued by young man after getting stuck [Video]

Popular delivery robot had to be rescued by young man after getting stuck

A robot in distress needed rescuing by a valiant young passer-by - after the machine got stuck UPSIDE-DOWN on a grassy cycle path.The robot, part of the popular Starship delivery fleet in Milton..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published
Nikola Shares Drop in Company's First Earnings Report [Video]

Nikola Shares Drop in Company's First Earnings Report

Nikola's earnings are down following the company's first earnings report. Founder, Trevor Milton, says the young company has a lot to learn when it comes to reporting accurately.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this

AutomationWorkz

Automation Workz Institute Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations https://t.co/TzxWVrlgso 8 minutes ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations https://t.co/ZQciS2bNKE https://t.co/bSBxhs0qtG 18 minutes ago

dcanellis

David Canellis RT @thenextweb: Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/VVGbKqOKQO 39 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/VVGbKqOKQO 43 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Nikola stock collapses after CEO resigns over fraud allegations - https://t.co/9Z6kPbsVAO #LatestComments 45 minutes ago

takano_hiro_bot

鷹野廣@年収1000万超え Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations https://t.co/9jcYjKEuyE 47 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #Nikola stock collapses after #CEO resigns over fraud allegations https://t.co/DGApwKEtXG @thenextweb https://t.co/EGSASKwm7Z 47 minutes ago

HardFork

Hard Fork | by TNW Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations https://t.co/q1XeTo6n41 48 minutes ago