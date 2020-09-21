Nikola stock collapses after CEO Trevor Milton resigns over fraud allegations Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Nikola Corp's founder and chairman Trevor Milton resigned voluntarily as fraud allegations continue to dog the embattled electric truck maker. In his resignation letter posted to Twitter, Milton signaled his intent to distance himself from his company, and promised to defend himself "against false allegations levied against me by outside detractors." "I will be cheering from the sidelines with you. Your greatest fan," Milton tweeted late Sunday night. I will be cheering from the sidelines with you. Your greatest fan. pic.twitter.com/IaYfZedYhK — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) September 21, 2020 Milton's referencing a damning September 10 report released by short-selling crew Hindenburg Research…



