Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nokia wins NASA contract to put a 4G network on the moon. Yes, really.

Mashable Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Soon, astronauts on moon missions won't have any excuse for not answering their texts.

NASA has awarded Nokia of America $14.1 million to deploy a cellular network on the moon. The freaking moon. The grant is part of $370 million worth of contracts signed under NASA's "Tipping Point" selections, meant to advance research and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Moon getting 4G coverage? Nokia wins NASA contract to roll out LTE on lunar surface

 NASA, the US-based space agency has awarded Nokia USD 14.1 million to deploy a 4G cellular network on the moon.
DNA


Tweets about this