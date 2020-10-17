Nokia wins NASA contract to put a 4G network on the moon. Yes, really. Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Soon, astronauts on moon missions won't have any excuse for not answering their texts.



NASA has awarded Nokia of America $14.1 million to deploy a cellular network on the moon. The freaking moon. The grant is part of $370 million worth of contracts signed under NASA's "Tipping Point" selections, meant to advance research and...


