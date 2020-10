'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Chadwick Boseman's final film, gets a charming first trailer Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Icons are born in every generation, and sometimes we get lucky enough to watch their journey. The Netflix trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is full of them: Viola Davis in the title role, the true story of Ma Rainey herself, and the late Chadwick Boseman in his last film role.



Based on the play by August Wilson and adapted... 👓 View full article