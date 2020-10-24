Trevor Noah reacts viscerally to Black Lives Matter co-founder's home visit from the FBI

Global  
 

Mashable Saturday, 24 October 2020
On Friday afternoon the FBI visited Alicia Garza, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, because a man who was associated with white nationalist groups had her name on a list, along with other activists' names. The man was recently arrested on a weapons charge. On Friday night, Garza told Trevor Noah about the...
