Bernie Sanders predicted Trump's election night chaos with terrifying precision
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Predicting exactly how Election Day will run can be a dangerous game, as plenty of people learned on Tuesday — but Bernie Sanders got pretty damn close.
An old clip of the Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate on The Tonight Show in October is doing the rounds as we await results of the U.S. election...
Predicting exactly how Election Day will run can be a dangerous game, as plenty of people learned on Tuesday — but Bernie Sanders got pretty damn close.
An old clip of the Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate on The Tonight Show in October is doing the rounds as we await results of the U.S. election...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this