Bernie Sanders predicted Trump's election night chaos with terrifying precision

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaigns For Joe Biden In Pittsburgh



Former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came to Pittsburgh on Saturday to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with Senator Sanders about his.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago Full Interview With Senator Bernie Sanders



KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with Senator Bernie Sanders. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:03 Published 2 weeks ago NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day



The head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told a Senate panel no one knew precisely when a vaccine for the novel coronavirus would be ready. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:38 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this