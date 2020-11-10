The internet loves Joe Biden's very good dogs, Major and Champ

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies
Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..
Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election
Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election .
President-elect Joe Biden has
received congratulations from
leaders all around the world.
But high profile Republican
leaders have yet to..
Major reset is coming to how COVID-19 is handled when President-elect Joe Biden takes over
President-elect Joe Biden's first major transition announcement is the formation of a COVID-19 advisory board that includes a Trump administration whistleblower.