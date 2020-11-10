Global  
 

The internet loves Joe Biden's very good dogs, Major and Champ

Mashable Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
If the internet loves anything, it's a good pup. And President-elect Joe Biden has two.

Folks online have become especially enamored with Major, a big ol' German shepherd Biden adopted in 2018. Look at this good boy — who will be the first adopted dog in the White House.



First Dog Elect 🐾 #adoptashelterpet...
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House

 Joe Biden’s projected win will restore a century old tradition: the White House will once again have a first pet. Actually, two. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

