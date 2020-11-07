Twitter celebrates another victory: Dogs back in the White House

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively. With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare to settle into the White House against the backdrop of President Donald Trump potentially refusing...
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the..