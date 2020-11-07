Global  
 

Twitter celebrates another victory: Dogs back in the White House

Mashable Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The goodest result of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' historic victory? Dogs coming back to the White House! 

As celebrators flood the streets and gleefreshing becomes a national past-time, Dog Twitter (aka  most of Twitter) has been celebrating the return of canines to the executive branch....
News video: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Twitter Bios Now Reflect Victories

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Twitter Bios Now Reflect Victories 00:32

 Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively. With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare to settle into the White House against the backdrop of President Donald Trump potentially refusing...

