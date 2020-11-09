Watch video: Champ and Major Biden - meet future first dogs of US
Monday, 9 November 2020 () As Democratic candidate, Joe Biden clinches United States presidency in the elections, the former Vice President and his wife Jill Biden will bring some ''paw-licy'' advisors - their German shepherds -- Champ and Major -- as they move in the White House.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said he was "honored and humbled" after major networks declared him victorious in the 2020 presidential election. The former vice president called for unity following the heated election, which President Donald Trump has refused to...
