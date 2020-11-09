Watch video: Champ and Major Biden - meet future first dogs of US

As Democratic candidate Joe Biden clinches the United States presidency in the elections, the President-elect and his wife Jill Biden will bring their German...

Meet Joe Biden's Dogs Champ and Major, Set to Become the First White House Pets in 4 Years For the first time in four years, and in a move that restores a centuries-old tradition, the White House is set to gain a First Pet. Actually, two. Former Vice...

E! Online 9 hours ago



