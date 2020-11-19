Global  
 

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are getting restocked at Walmart — here's when

Mashable Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Walmart will be releasing another batch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles for purchase today, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST. 

*QUICK LINKS:*

· [INS: *PlayStation 5* :INS] — $499

· [INS: *PlayStation 5 Digital Edition* :INS] — $399

· [INS: *Xbox Series X* :INS] — $499

· [INS: *Xbox...
