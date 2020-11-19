PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are getting restocked at Walmart — here's when
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Walmart will be releasing another batch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles for purchase today, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST.
*QUICK LINKS:*
· [INS: *PlayStation 5* :INS] — $499
· [INS: *PlayStation 5 Digital Edition* :INS] — $399
· [INS: *Xbox Series X* :INS] — $499
· [INS: *Xbox...
*TL;DR: *Walmart will be releasing another batch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles for purchase today, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST.
*QUICK LINKS:*
· [INS: *PlayStation 5* :INS] — $499
· [INS: *PlayStation 5 Digital Edition* :INS] — $399
· [INS: *Xbox Series X* :INS] — $499
· [INS: *Xbox...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources