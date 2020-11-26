Walmart PlayStation 5 restock: Where to get one of the coveted consoles Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

*TL;DR: *Walmart has confirmed that they will be doing an online restock of both editions of the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.



· PlayStation 5 — $499



· PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — $399



*BLACK FRIDAY GAMING DEALS:*



· [INS: Star Wars: Squadrons :INS] — $17 (save $23 at GameStop)



·... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy



Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 6 days ago

