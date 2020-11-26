Walmart PlayStation 5 restock: Where to get one of the coveted consoles
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Walmart has confirmed that they will be doing an online restock of both editions of the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.
· PlayStation 5 — $499
· PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — $399
*BLACK FRIDAY GAMING DEALS:*
· [INS: Star Wars: Squadrons :INS] — $17 (save $23 at GameStop)
·...
*TL;DR: *Walmart has confirmed that they will be doing an online restock of both editions of the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.
· PlayStation 5 — $499
· PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — $399
*BLACK FRIDAY GAMING DEALS:*
· [INS: Star Wars: Squadrons :INS] — $17 (save $23 at GameStop)
·...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources