AirPods Pro are officially the cheapest they've ever been

Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

*Save $79.01:* AirPods Pro have dropped to their lowest price ever at just $169.99 on Amazon, down from $249.



--------------------



We knew Walmart was going to drop AirPods Pro down to $169 for Black Friday, and, unsurprisingly, they've already sold out. Luckily, in typical Amazon fashion, the retail giant has...