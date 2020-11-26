Global  
 

AirPods Pro are officially the cheapest they've ever been

Mashable Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
*Save $79.01:* AirPods Pro have dropped to their lowest price ever at just $169.99 on Amazon, down from $249.

--------------------

We knew Walmart was going to drop AirPods Pro down to $169 for Black Friday, and, unsurprisingly, they've already sold out. Luckily, in typical Amazon fashion, the retail giant has...
